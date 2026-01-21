2026 NFL Mock Draft: Newest 1st-round mock draft predictions

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

The Chiefs have needs in the trenches on both sides of the ball. The pass protection and pass rush have been huge issues, and Keldric Faulk can at least give them some juice on the defensive front at multiple positions.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

The Bengals simply take the best defensive player on the board here, but they could also go with an offensive lineman. Caleb Downs might be one of the best players in the class overall.

11. Miami Dolphins: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Dolphins are blowing it up and starting from scratch. Jeff Hafley is going to want to upgrade in the secondary as well, but the Dolphins have a clear identity as a run-first team. Spencer Fano helps fortify that.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Anybody to help the defense will do for the Cowboys here. The trade of Micah Parsons and decision to release Trevon Diggs have taken two formerly huge pieces off the board, and it's time to reset.

13. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons): Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Rams sent a 1st-round pick to the Falcons last year for this selection, and if it ends up being Jermod McCoy, it will be a Tennessee swap. The Falcons took Vols pass rusher James Pearce Jr. in the deal with the Rams.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

The Ravens will have a new head coach for the first time since 2008, and they need to get tougher and more physical on the defensive front. Peter Woods would be an instant upgrade.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The Buccaneers might not be in a position to take a luxury position in the 1st round like tight end, but Kenyon Sadiq won't be viewed as "just another tight end". He's a game-changer.

16. New York Jets (from Colts): Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Jets traded Sauce Gardner to the Colts to get this pick, so naturally, you would have to look at his potential replacement. Getting a top cornerback prospect here would be fitting.