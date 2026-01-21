2026 NFL Mock Draft: Newest 1st-round mock draft predictions

17. Detroit Lions: Vega Ioane, OL, Penn State

The Lions need to figure out what they're going to do at the center position going forward. Tate Ratledge was phenomenal this year at guard, but would they do some shuffling if they could get the best guard prospect in the class?

18. Minnesota Vikings: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The one area of the Minnesota Vikings' roster that really lacked in the talent department heading into this season was cornerback. They need playmakers to build around.

19. Carolina Panthers: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Panthers dipped into the Texas A&M talent pool to snag promising rookie Nic Scourton this past year, and they go right back to the well by taking Cashius Howell in 2026.

20. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers): TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The Cowboys' decision to trade Micah Parsons created a massive void off the edge. It's going to take a village to truly replace him going forward.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

The Steelers taking Ty Simpson is going to be a popular mock draft pick for the next handful of months. There are so many split opinions about Simpson but he has the physical traits to be an NFL starter.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kadyn Proctor, OL, Alabama

The Chargers saw Justin Herbert get beaten and battered this past season despite multiple first-round investments in the offensive line. They need insurance, and Kadyn Proctor might be able to slide inside to guard to replace failed free agent signing Mekhi Becton.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The Eagles will almost undoubtedly be moving on from AJ Brown this offseason, so another big-bodied threat at the receiver position will be needed. We'll see who the team hires as an offensive coordinator to help right the ship as well.

24. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars): Caleb Lomu, OL, Utah

We said it earlier, but the Browns need help revamping their offensive line. Caleb Lomu could start for them right away in his rookie season. Even without a QB in the first round, this team needs to focus on cornerstone position groups.