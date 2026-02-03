2026 NFL mock draft: Two-round mock draft predictions after head coach moves

19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

This will be an interesting offseason for the Carolina Panthers, who made the playoffs this year as the NFC South champions, gave the Rams a run for their money, but still have a ton of major question marks on both sides of the ball.

Over the last two seasons, we've seen a huge uptick in the overall player development for this team, and the cupboard obviously isn't bare. This was a team that really looked like it could be on the rise throughout the course of the 2025 season. And as I've said before, we could see some non-premium positions emphasized earlier than normal in this draft because of the prospects that play those positions, and Kenyon Sadiq is a special talent to add to Dave Canales's offense with versatiliity to move all over the formation.

20. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers): Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo

Dallas Cowboys fans are going to want one of their first-round picks to be a pass rusher, but you have to play the board as it falls. There might not be a top-tier EDGE prospect that just falls into their laps, so they have to be ready for a lot of different possibilities. One of them is revamping the safety position, where Donovan Wilson is a pending free agent and the team's leader in snaps played last season.

The Cowboys didn't hire a new head coach in 2026, but they did bring in a new defensive coordinator in Christian Parker, who is set to inherit one of the most "under the microscope" jobs in the NFL. With a clear need to reset at multiple positions defensively, the Cowboys get the top safety on their board and just keep loading up on the most talent they can get for that side of the ball.