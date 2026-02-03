2026 NFL mock draft: Two-round mock draft predictions after head coach moves

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Spencer Fano, OL, Utah

If the Pittsburgh Steelers have a chance to get Spencer Fano this late in the 1st round, they've got to take it. We'll see what happens this offseason with veteran guard Isaac Seumalo, but the Steelers could take Fano here and just figure out the combination of the best five players up front. Fano has played both left tackle and right tackle, and is the best player on the board.

If Aaron Rodgers returns for 2026, which honestly feels like it's going to happen at this point, then the Steelers can upgrade the offensive line or their receiver position here. The ideal pick might be Vega Ioane out of Penn State to just slot into his natural left guard position, but getting Fano wouldn't be anything to scoff at.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Making his debut in the first round of a 2026 NFL mock draft is Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller, another prospect who really stands to benefit from the lack of top-end talent in this class. And he -- along with a number of other prospects -- could stand to benefit from the situation the Chargers are facing this offseason along the offensive line.

The assumption is that the team is going to get back a healthy Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt next season, but the nature of Slater's injury (Patellar tendon) is a little more complicated than it seems. There is a possibility Joe Alt will have to permanently make his home at right tackle and a new right tackle would be needed. If both of those guys are back and at full strength, Miller could kick inside to right guard and play next to Alt.