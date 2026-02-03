2026 NFL mock draft: Two-round mock draft predictions after head coach moves

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

This is going to be another fascinating offseason for the Philadelphia Eagles, although when does Howie Roseman ever go cheap on the fireworks budget? That simply isn't going to happen. The Eagles are set up for making some significant changes to their offensive personnel, namely moving on from veteran wide receiver AJ Brown. That's probably the best course of action at this point for both parties.

If that ends up being the case, then the wide receiver position is going to get shoved up the priority list here in the 1st round of the 2026 NFL Draft. And getting a big-bodied receiver like Denzel Boston here to complement DeVonta Smith would be ideal.

24. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars): Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

The Cleveland Browns have needs everywhere on the offensive side of the ball. Of course, the team did have two quarterbacks this past season who are representing at the Pro Bowl games, so surely they will be able to build around one of those guys.

All kidding aside, the quarterback position is an obvious area of concern for new head coach Todd Monken, but that isn't likely going to get fixed with this pick. Unelss Monken and the Browns fall in love with Ty Simpson, this pick needs to be spent on the offensive line. The Browns might need four or five new starters on the line this season, and Monken goes back to his Georgia roots for a new left tackle in the fast-rising Monroe Freeling.