2026 NFL mock draft: Two-round mock draft predictions after head coach moves

27. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The San Francisco 49ers went so heavy on the defensive side of the ball in the 2025 NFL Draft that the only reasonable expectation this offseason is for a bit of a course correct to the offensive side of the ball. Although you want instant impact out of your top draft picks, the 49ers might be doing a little forward thinking with this selection here as Trent Williams (potentially) is in the final stages of his NFL career.

Even though Williams is still playing at an elite level, the 49ers have to be ready for whenever he does decide to hang up the cleats, and getting a player like Caleb Lomu here would make a lot of sense. He's more on the developmental side than his teammate Spencer Fano, but he can be a starter at left tackle in the NFL.

28. Houston Texans: Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech

We've been saying for nearly a year now that the Houston Texans have two obvious directions early in the 2026 NFL Draft: The offensive line or the defensive line.

The Texans began a complete overhaul of their offensive line during the 2025 offseason, which was a bit of a surprise considering how often CJ Stroud had been getting hit even with some of the good players they had previously. And while that renovation project remains a work in progress, the defensive line is going to need attention in the near future. They've got seven players from last year's team that are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents, including the unit's leader in snaps played (Sheldon Rankins).

In total, the Texans have four unrestricted free agents on the defensive front who played at least 200 snaps last season. Lee Hunter can step in immediately and be a help against the run while giving that unit size and depth.