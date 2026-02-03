2026 NFL mock draft: Two-round mock draft predictions after head coach moves

29. Los Angeles Rams: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

We said it earlier, but the Los Angeles Rams will have multiple opportunities to potentially address their biggest needs overall in this year's NFL Draft. The offensive line and cornerback positions are two of the stronger position groups at the top end of this class, even if there are a lack of blue-chip talents at either spot.

The Rams have made a lot of moves over the last year to try and take some calculated risks at this position, including trading for guys like Emmanuel Forbes and Roger McCreary. They need to solidify this position group in the NFL Draft, and Brandon Cisse is a nice value here late in the 1st round. He can play outside, and he's got the type of speed teams covet at this position to close on the football.

30. Denver Broncos: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Denver Broncos always stick to taking the best player on their board under general manager George Paton, and that was proven last year when they took cornerback Jahdae Barron in the 1st round despite having no semblance of a need for the cornerback position. Luckily for Paton and the Broncos, this best player available situation also lines up with one of the most significant needs on the roster.

The Broncos have two pending free agents at linebacker in Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, who played the lion's share of snaps this season at linebacker. Free agent pickup Dre Greenlaw is under contract, but a question mark due to his consistent issues staying on the field. Former third-round pick Drew Sanders also missed the entire 2025 season due to an injury he suffered in training camp.

Resetting at linebacker and getting a player like CJ Allen, who should be an instant starter in the NFL, would be a great pickup.