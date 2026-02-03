2026 NFL mock draft: Two-round mock draft predictions after head coach moves

31. New England Patriots: TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

At some point, someone in this year's draft is going to take a shot on Clemson pass rusher TJ Parker, whose stock has completely fallen off of a cliff due to a down year at Clemson in 2025. But during the 2024 season, he was generating future top-5 pick hype with 11 sacks and the versatility to play off the edge or slide to the inside on passing downs.

The Patriots have every reason to take a shot on his upside here. They had the worst sack differential (sacks allowed as an offense vs. sacks as a defense) in the entire NFL this past season, so they need help off the edge. They also can afford the risk since they're clearly ahead of schedule on the rebuilding/reloading situation.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The NFC champion Seattle Seahawks have done such a great job under general manager John Schneider of reloading multiple times to keep this team in title contention. Of course, Schneider has moved on from the Russell Wilson era, as difficult as that may have been. He's moved on from the Legion of Boom. He's moved on from Pete Carroll. He's moved on from Geno Smith and DK Metcalf.

He's not afraid to make the unpopular decision if he feels it's the right move, and bringing in Mike Macdonald when he did was clearly a good call. And getting Macdonald more playmakers for his secondary will be crucial this offseason with a number of key players coming up on free agency (Riq Woolen, Josh Jobe, Coby Bryant).

Avieon Terrell can play in the slot or on the outside and give that physical Seahawks defense another perfect culture fit.