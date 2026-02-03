2026 NFL mock draft: Two-round mock draft predictions after head coach moves

3. Arizona Cardinals: Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

The Arizona Cardinals have finally, mercifully hired a new head coach. Mike LaFleur has agreed to leave the shadow of Sean McVay and take the job in Arizona, and what happens from this point forward will be absolutely fascinating. The Cardinals don't exactly have their foundation solidified on either side of the ball, and there's no quarterback getting the type of buzz to be picked here.

It feels like the most likely outcome for the Cardinals right now is to go after one of the Miami prospects that typically falls in this slot: Rueben Bain or Francis Mauigoa. Upgrade in the trenches on either side of the ball, and keep trudging forward.

4. Tennessee. Titans: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

This is easily the highest we've had Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey going in one of our 2026 NFL mock draft scenarios, but it feels more and more justified the more you watch him play. And as a matter of fact, Bailey just debuted as the 4th-ranked overall player on Daniel Jeremiah's big board at NFL.com.

The Titans hired Robert Saleh as their new head coach for the 2026 season, and Saleh isn't going to settle for status quo off the edge. Not after his 49ers were dead last in the league in sacks last year. You need a presence off the edge, and Bailey provides that.