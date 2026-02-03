2026 NFL mock draft: Two-round mock draft predictions after head coach moves

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Kansas City Chiefs have a ton of notable free agents entering the 2026 offseason, namely tight end Travis Kelce. So I can see this selection going a handful of directions. The Chiefs could look at Kenyon Sadiq as the heir apparent to Kelce at the tight end position, or they could look to the secondary where they have four free agents at cornerback (Jaylen Watson, Nazeeh Johnson, Joshua Williams, Eric Scott Jr.).

Along with the fact that Bryan Cook and Mike Edwards are also free agents, we're talking about a potential complete overhaul of most of the players who ate up snaps in Steve Spagnuolo's defense this past season. Getting the top cornerback on their board would be a wise choice.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

Once again, the lack of truly elite, blue-chip talent at the premium positions in this draft class is one of the most notable things to keep in mind going into the draft itself. We could see historical trends bucked in the top 10-15 overall picks with a number of positions we don't often see, such as linebacker, safety, and tight end.

With that in mind, the Cincinnati Bengals are a perfect potential landing spot for someone like Caleb Downs, who played a versatile role in the defensive backfield at Ohio State. He looks poised to be one of the most impactful defenders from this class, and few teams need impact on that side of the ball more than the Bengals.