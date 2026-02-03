2026 NFL mock draft: Two-round mock draft predictions after head coach moves

11. Miami Dolphins: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

If you're the Miami Dolphins, you've got to be ready to rip this thing down to the studs in the 2026 offseason. The Dolphins hired a new GM (Jon-Eric Sullivan) and head coach (Jeff Hafley) who are both coming over from the Green Bay Packers.

Hafley's defense is going to be the reason this team's floor is raised, along with their running game offensively, because we're likely looking at a significant transition at the quarterback position. If they can bring in a veteran stabilizer at QB, getting help at corner is essential. Even with Jermod McCoy missing this past season due to an ACL injury, he's considered one of the best press-man corners in the draft. Hafley's defense is at its best when he can play aggressive in coverage, so this is a hand-in-glove fit.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The best player on the board in this situation is Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles. If you can't get Arvell Reese, then Sonny Styles is a pretty darn good consolation prize. Styles is ranked 5th overall on Daniel Jeremiah's initial big board, and I'll continue referencing that because Jeremiah's rankings are not only based on his own film analysis, but what NFL teams are saying about these guys.

Styles has long been a coveted prospect because he's a ridiculous height-weight-speed marvel at the linebacker position who is a converted safety. The Cowboys have needs at all three levels of defense, and Styles has the type of playmaking ability to give them a substantial boost as a rookie.