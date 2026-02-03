2026 NFL mock draft: Two-round mock draft predictions after head coach moves

13. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons): Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

This is just a gut feeling sort of mock draft pick, but I can see the Los Angeles Rams really falling in love with Kadyn Proctor in the pre-draft process. The Rams have two first-round picks, and they'll be able to address their top needs with the way this class is set up, but the offensive line is always a premium position and they can't sit around and wait until the 30th pick to get someone.

Rob Havenstein is a pending free agent in 2026, and while there are legitimate concerns about Kadyn Proctor keeping his weight down as a pro, his overall combination of size and athletic traits might make Sean McVay feel like he's back in Washington, getting a young version of Trent Williams. Who knows if things will work out the same, but the upside is there.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

The Baltimore Ravens hired Jesse Minter as their new head coach to replace John Harbaugh, who had been in that seat since the 2008 season. The typical thinking here is that they're going to draft a defensive player to complement the hiring of Minter, but Minter is coming from a situation with the Los Angeles Chargers where he saw the value of high-quality offensive line play.

Justin Herbert ended last season completely beaten up, and Minter is going to want to avoid that issue at all costs with Lamar Jackson in need of a bounce-back year. Right guard Daniel Faalele is a pending free agent, and the Ravens have every incentive to go after arguably the best player on the board here in Penn State guard Vega Ioane. Upgrade the trenches, raise the floor of your team.