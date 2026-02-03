2026 NFL mock draft: Two-round mock draft predictions after head coach moves

17. Detroit Lions: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Most of the buzz for Miami pass rusher Akheem Mesidor has been of the second-round variety lately. But when you really dig into the season he just had for the Hurricanes, it's impossible to ignore the impact Meisdor was making every single week.

He finished this past season with 63 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, and an eye-opening four forced fumbles. The production is there, the motor runs hot, and those are the types of prospects Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes love. Getting an edge player to complement Aidan Hutchinson is mission critical this offseason.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

This is easily the furthest down the board we've had Jordyn Tyson falling in a 2026 NFL mock draft scenario for quite some time. These things happen every year in the NFL Draft, though, so nothing would be a shocker. Especially in a class like this, where the nature of the class is going to make the unpredictable the expectation.

At any rate, Jordyn Tyson would be a very nice pickup for the Vikings, because they are looking at an offseason where they might lose Jalen Nailor to free agency, and the team could move on from Jordan Addison. Addison has been a problem off the field, and entering his contract year, the Vikings might just decide to start fresh. And nobody would blame them.