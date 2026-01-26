2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated 3-Round mock draft approaching Super Bowl LX

Picks 17-32

17. Detroit Lions - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Detroit Lions draft the brother of AJ Terrell at pick 17. The secondary has all the talent in the world, but the group just has not stayed healthy these past couple of seasons.

18. Minnesota Vikings - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Kenyon Sadiq doesn't have to wait long to hear his name called. He's the best tight end prospect in the 2026 class and is a first-round lock.

19. Carolina Panthers - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Ty Simpson comes in and gives some much-needed competition for Bryce Young, who was thoroughly average in 2025 but also played the best football of his career.

20. Dallas Cowboys - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

The Dallas Cowboys bolster the trenches on both sides of the ball with their two first-round picks and take Kayden McDonald from Ohio State.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Denzel Boston is another big-bodied wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and we could see an offensive-focus in year one of the Mike McCarthy era.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

If Kadyn Proctor can't cut it at tackle, he could kick inside to guard, and I really could see a scenario where Rashawn Slater winds up along the interior when he returns from injury.

23. Philadelphia Eagles - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Caleb Lomu is the other Utah tackle worthy of a first-round grade here in 2026. He heads to the Eagles.

24. Cleveland Browns Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

The Browns snag some guard help and take Vega Ioane from Penn State, arguably the best iOL prospect in the NFL Draft class this year.

25. Chicago Bears - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Bears have to remake their DL a bit, so they begin that process in the NFL Draft with CJ Allen, but you can absolutely expect some free agency moves along the DL.

26. Buffalo Bills - KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Buffalo has to get the WR room fixed in the offseason, and KC Concepcion is elite with the ball in his hands.

27. San Francisco 49ers - Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Caleb Banks helps the San Francisco 49ers get a bit more stout along the defensive line, a position group that is typically strong.

28. Houston Texans - Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

The Houston Texans also add to the DL and take Christen Miller from Georgia.

29. Los Angeles Rams - Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Chris Bell hurt his knee, but he's a first-round prospect and could be a future steal for the LA Rams.

30. Denver Broncos - Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Texas

The Denver Broncos bring some much-needed youth to the ILB spot and snag Anthony Hill Jr from Texas.

31. New England Patriots - Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

The New England Patriots need some EDGE help, so they grab some at pick 31.

32. Seattle Seahawks - TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The Seattle Seahawks work to keep the pass rush a strength and take TJ Parker to close out Round 1.