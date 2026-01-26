2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated 3-Round mock draft approaching Super Bowl LX

Picks 49-64

49. Minnesota Vikings - Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

The Vikings grab some secondary help with the possibility that Harrison Smith calls it a career.

50. Las Vegas Raiders - Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

The Las Vegas Raiders get a steal in Lee Hunter at pick 50. Vegas could be onto something here.

51. Green Bay Packers - Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

The Packers snag some pass rush help and obviously do not have a first-round pick thanks to the Micah Parsons trade.

52. Pittsburgh Steelers - Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

The Pittsburgh Steelers have pieced together the secondary in recent years, which isn't ideal. They should begin prioritizing the draft on the backend.

53. Los Angeles Chargers - Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC

The LA Chargers get a potentially elite deep threat in Ja'Kobi Lane.

54. Philadelphia Eagles - Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

After some shaky OL play this year, the Eagles snag some NFL Draft help and take Chase Bisontis from Texas A&M, but the search for a new offensive coordinator continues.

55. Jacksonville Jaguars - Connor Lew, OC, Auburn

I believe the Jacksonville Jaguars could use another starter along the iOL. Connor Lew from Auburn is a very solid center prospect.

56. Carolina Panthers - Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

Chris Brazzell from Tennessee could become yet another young offensive weapon for the Carolina Panthers.

57. Buffalo Bills - Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

The Buffalo Bills could lose Shaq Thompson and Matt Milano in free agency. Adding to the LB room is a must this offseason.

58. San Francisco 49ers - Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa

The 49ers grab Gennings Dunker from Iowa. Getting more of an edge along the offensive line has been a need for San Francisco for multiple years now.

59. Houston Texans - Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Houston adds another young wide receiver and takes Zachariah Branch from Georgia.

60. Chicago Bears - Darrell Jackson Jr, DT, Florida State

Chicago continues to rework the defensive line and draft Darrell Jackson Jr from Florida State at pick 60.

61. Denver Broncos - Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Jadarian Price is the other draftable running back from Notre Dame, and it's clear that the Denver Broncos have to field a more efficient rushing attack in 2026.

62. Los Angeles Rams - Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

The LA Rams grab some potentially long-term tackle help and take Isaiah World, who needs some refinement but has amazing traits.

63. New England Patriots - Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

The Patriots also get in on the fun along the offensive line. Is there is scenario where LT Will Campbell kicks inside to guard next year?

64. Seattle Seahawks - Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

With Kenneth Walker set to hit the free agency market, the Seattle Seahawks might need to draft a running back in April.