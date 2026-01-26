2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated 3-Round mock draft approaching Super Bowl LX

Round 3

Let's highlight some of our key Round 3 selections in our latest mock draft.

65. Arizona Cardinals - Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

66. Tennessee Titans - Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

67. Houston Texans - D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

68. Cleveland Browns - Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

69. Washington Commanders - Omar Cooper Jr, WR, Indiana

70. New Orleans Saints - Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

71. Kansas City Chiefs - Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

72. Cincinnati Bengals - Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&m

73. Miami Dolphins - Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

74. Pittsburgh Steelers - Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

75. Atlanta Falcons - Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

76. Baltimore Ravens - Gensis Smith, S, Arizona

77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Brian Parker II, OG, DUke

78. Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Lucas, EDGE, USC

79. Jacksonville Jaguars - Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

80. Minnesota Vikings - Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

81. Las Vegas Raiders - Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M

82. Philadelphia Eagles - Keionte Scott, CB, Miami (FL)

83. Pittsburgh Steelers - Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

84. Los Angeles Chargers - Parker Brailsford, OC, Alabama

85. Miami Dolphins - Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

86. Jacksonville Jaguars - Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor

87. Carolina Panthers - Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

88. Green Bay Packers - Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

89. San Francisco 49ers - Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

90. Miami Dolphins - Carson Beck, QB, Miami (FL)

91. Chicago Bears - Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

92. Buffalo Bills - Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati

93. Los Angeles Rams - Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina

94. Denver Broncos - Justin Joly, TE, NC State

95. New England Patriots - Ted Hurts, WR, Georgia State

96. Seattle Seahawks - Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech

97. Minnesota Vikings - Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

98. Philadelphia Eagles - Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati

99. Pittsburgh Steelers - Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

100. Jacksonville Jaguars - Tim Keenan II, DT, Alabama

Of note here in the third round in our latest mock draft, we see the Miami Dolphins taking a stab at Carson Beck at pick 90, as the writing seems to be on the wall for Tua Tagovailoa. The 49ers grabbed some backfield help the pick before in Kaytron Allen, to take some off Christian McCaffrey's shoulders.

The Broncos get a TE in Justin Joly who could develop into a complete, in-line guy, and the Jaguars finish off the third round with some beef in the trenches, taking Tim Keenan II from Alabama. Overall, there is a lot that could change between now and the start o the 2026 NFL Draft.

With the 2025 NFL Season nearing the end, though, the draft order is nearly set. After free agency, teams really begin to dive deep into the draft class to find potential gems and franchise-altering players. The 2026 NFL Draft, truth be told, doesn't possess a ton of first-round talent, so that could force teams to get a bit creative in the offseason.

We could see more teams willing to part with 2026 draft capital in order to find immediate-impact players, and this could be even more true for teams that are in a win-now window and might value the player who can help now rather than a potential star that develops three, four years down the line.