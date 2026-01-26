2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated 3-Round mock draft approaching Super Bowl LX

Round 3
Let's highlight some of our key Round 3 selections in our latest mock draft.
65. Arizona Cardinals - Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
66. Tennessee Titans - Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee
67. Houston Texans - D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
68. Cleveland Browns - Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas
69. Washington Commanders - Omar Cooper Jr, WR, Indiana
70. New Orleans Saints - Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State
71. Kansas City Chiefs - Skyler Bell, WR, UConn
72. Cincinnati Bengals - Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&m
73. Miami Dolphins - Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington
74. Pittsburgh Steelers - Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
75. Atlanta Falcons - Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
76. Baltimore Ravens - Gensis Smith, S, Arizona
77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Brian Parker II, OG, DUke
78. Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Lucas, EDGE, USC
79. Jacksonville Jaguars - Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
80. Minnesota Vikings - Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
81. Las Vegas Raiders - Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M
82. Philadelphia Eagles - Keionte Scott, CB, Miami (FL)
83. Pittsburgh Steelers - Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State
84. Los Angeles Chargers - Parker Brailsford, OC, Alabama
85. Miami Dolphins - Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
86. Jacksonville Jaguars - Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor
87. Carolina Panthers - Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
88. Green Bay Packers - Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
89. San Francisco 49ers - Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State
90. Miami Dolphins - Carson Beck, QB, Miami (FL)
91. Chicago Bears - Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State
92. Buffalo Bills - Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati
93. Los Angeles Rams - Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina
94. Denver Broncos - Justin Joly, TE, NC State
95. New England Patriots - Ted Hurts, WR, Georgia State
96. Seattle Seahawks - Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech
97. Minnesota Vikings - Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State
98. Philadelphia Eagles - Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati
99. Pittsburgh Steelers - Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest
100. Jacksonville Jaguars - Tim Keenan II, DT, Alabama
Of note here in the third round in our latest mock draft, we see the Miami Dolphins taking a stab at Carson Beck at pick 90, as the writing seems to be on the wall for Tua Tagovailoa. The 49ers grabbed some backfield help the pick before in Kaytron Allen, to take some off Christian McCaffrey's shoulders.
The Broncos get a TE in Justin Joly who could develop into a complete, in-line guy, and the Jaguars finish off the third round with some beef in the trenches, taking Tim Keenan II from Alabama. Overall, there is a lot that could change between now and the start o the 2026 NFL Draft.
With the 2025 NFL Season nearing the end, though, the draft order is nearly set. After free agency, teams really begin to dive deep into the draft class to find potential gems and franchise-altering players. The 2026 NFL Draft, truth be told, doesn't possess a ton of first-round talent, so that could force teams to get a bit creative in the offseason.
We could see more teams willing to part with 2026 draft capital in order to find immediate-impact players, and this could be even more true for teams that are in a win-now window and might value the player who can help now rather than a potential star that develops three, four years down the line.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations