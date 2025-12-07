2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated first-round mock draft predictions

5. Cleveland Browns - Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

The Cleveland Browns are another team that has to take the QB position more seriously, as Shedeur Sanders simply isn’t a viable player to try and develop as a franchise QB, but Dante Moore could be, and with the Browns having a top-flight defense, this team might not be all that far away from the playoffs.

It’s really going to be about putting a huge emphasis on the offensive side of the ball this coming offseason.

6. Washington Commanders - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

It’s been a year to forget for the Washington Commanders, and I really overrated this team’s roster. It lacks juice on both sides of the ball, and GM Adam Peters has to ensure he makes the most of Jayden Daniels’ rookie contract.

Drafting Keldric Faulk is not a bad idea, as creating pressure and getting to the QB is one of the three-most important things that a winning NFL team has to do, and the foundation on the offensive line is set, so a pick on the DL makes sense in my opinion.

7. New York Jets - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

The New York Jets have a ton of NFL Draft capital over the next two seasons, so GM Darren Mougey has an amazing chance to get this franchise turned around, but he also has a chance to totally mess things up, too.

Ty Simpson could hear his name called high in the 2026 NFL Draft, and it might not be a bad idea for him to sit for a year. I could actually see the Jets swinging a trade for Kyler Murray in the meantime.

8. Arizona Cardinals - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Speaking of Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals feel poised to move on from the veteran QB in some capacity this coming offseason, and he is a viable starting QB. The New York Jets could make a lot of sense, but if the Cardinals do trade Murray, where do they turn at QB?

It’s hard to say right now, as the current regime might have a win-now mandate, so drafting someone in Round 1 might not make a lot of sense. They could add more explosion on the offensive side of the ball and grab Jordyn Tyson to pair with Marvin Harrison Jr.