2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated first-round mock draft predictions

9. Los Angeles Rams - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Los Angeles Rams actually have the Atlanta Falcons’ first-round pick, which is outstanding for LA, as this team is a legitimate Super Bowl contender and boasts one of the best rosters in the NFL. GM Les Snead is an expert at this and will have two firsts to perhaps do some crazy things this coming April.

Since the Rams have been so good for a while now, I get the sense that Snead would stay put and pick with the ninth overall selection. The Rams, in my opinion, could use another viable defensive back, so I went with the top CB on the board in Mansoor Delane.

10. Cincinnati Bengals - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

The Cincinnati Bengals have to focus on the defense in the 2026 NFL Draft, as the offense will typically always be in a decent spot with Joe Burrow at QB. The Bengals may also want to bring in a new and more rugged coaching staff.

Someone like Vance Joseph would make a lot of sense as the Bengals’ next head coach, but we’re a ways away from that. Caleb Downs might be the best non-QB in the country and could be a steal for Cincy at pick no. 10.

11. Minnesota Vikings - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

We’ve had a bit of a run on defensive backs in this NFL mock draft. The Minnesota Vikings get in on the fun and take Jermod McCoy from Tennessee. This team has to figure out a viable QB solution in the offseason, but I really do not believe they are a threat to take another Round 1 QB.

12. Miami Dolphins - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The Miami Dolphins simply have to get meaner in the trenches, so grabbing one of the best tackles in the country in Caleb Lomu makes a ton of sense.