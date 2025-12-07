2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated first-round mock draft predictions

13. Dallas Cowboys - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The Dallas Cowboys are another team that will go heavy on defense in the offseason. They made notable additions in Logan Wilson and Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline, but some younger players are needed.

Sonny Styles is one of the top linebackers in the country and could be a day one starter for Dallas, which has one of the best offenses in the league.

14. Kansas City Chiefs - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The Kansas City Chiefs honestly need a little bit of everything and could go in a number of directions with this pick. Getting some interior DL help is a wise move, as the Chiefs’ defensive front is not all that special and not close to the unit it once was.

Peter Woods could be a great pick for GM Brett Veach, so has to begin hitting on some of these draft picks at key positions.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers - Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Pittsburgh Steelers love wide receivers, and it feels like they are always making moves at that position. The Steelers grab Makai Lemon at pick 15 from USC in this mock draft. The bigger issue for this team is the QB position and head coach, but you can’t tell that stubborn franchise that.

16. Carolina Panthers - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

The Carolina Panthers are 7-6 and do have a legitimate chance at winning the NFC South this year, which would guarantee the franchise a home playoff game. The Panthers may have a huge QB decision to make this offseason, but they could continue to bolster this already good roster with more pass rush talent.

GM Dan Morgan is a bit underrated if you ask me and has largely done a great job for the franchise.