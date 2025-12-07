2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated first-round mock draft predictions

17. Houston Texans - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

The Houston Texans are probably a strong offensive line away from being a legitimate Super Bowl contender, so that could be a major point of emphasis for GM Nick Caserio this coming offseason, who has otherwise done a great job.

Houston is 7-5 and absolutely the best team in the AFC South right now.

18. Detroit Lions - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

It’s been another injury-riddled year for the Detroit Lions, but being 8-5 despite all the injuries is very impressive. It feels like the secondary has never been fully healthy these past two seasons, so GM Brad Holmes, one of the best evaluators of NFL Draft talent in the league, might have to pick another DB.

The Lions grab Avieon Terrell at pick 18 in our latest mock draft.

19. Baltimore Ravens - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Two Utah tackles go within the first 20 picks, as the Baltimore Ravens add to their offensive line with Spencer Fano at pick 19 in this mock draft. The Ravens began the year 1-5 but are now 6-6 approaching Week 14. However, they really haven’t played efficient football in recent weeks.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Kenyon Sadiq is a day one starter at tight end. The Buccaneers' current tight end, Cade Otton, is scheduled to be a free agent in 2026, so the Bucs could let him depart and reload the room with Sadiq, who has played his college football at Oregon.

The Bucs could use this pick, though, to bolster a defense that has been decimated by injuries this year. Sitting at 7-5, the Bucs actually have to fend-off the Carolina Panthers to win the NFC South title, but they should be able to do that.

Tampa has been stuck in third gear for a few years now and need someone to help them get into fourth and fifth gear.