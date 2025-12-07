2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated first-round mock draft predictions

29. Los Angeles Rams - Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

With the second first-round pick, the LA Rams grab some offensive line help and snag Blake Miller from Clemson. The Rams are a well-oiled machine, and it almost feels unfair that they have two first-round picks.

At some point, though, the Rams have to bring in a QB they believe can succeed Matthew Stafford when the veteran QB is ready to retire, which could be soon-ish.

30. Denver Broncos - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The Denver Broncos have a need for a legitimate no. 1 wide receiver and simply need a go-to weapon on the offensive side of the ball. The defense is the most talented in the NFL, so we could see Broncos’ GM George Paton targeting a weapon like Denzel Boston from Washington in the first round.

31. Chicago Bears - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Chicago Bears have had a fun defense this season, but another starter or two is needed. Chicago is picking all the way down at no. 31 in this mock draft but are still able to land a legitimate LB prospect in CJ Allen from Georgia.

Chicago is 9-3 under first-year head coach Ben Johnson and could have a great future ahead of them. GM Ryan Poles, for all the criticism, has done a great job with this roster.

32. New England Patriots - LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

The New England Patriots are 11-2 on the season and definitely don’t have the best roster in the league. The Pats are playing with house money a bit and need another offseason of infusing talent before they become a Super Bowl contender.

Taking LT Overton from Alabama is a wise move, but I could also see them snagging a wide receiver or even another starter along the OL.