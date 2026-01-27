2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated first-round mock draft with a shock at the top

9. Kansas City Chiefs - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

The Kansas City Chiefs have to get more explosive along the defensive line. While a weapon on offense might be the popular choice among Chiefs fans, adding to the defensive line is way more important right now.

10. Cincinnati Bengals - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The Cincinnati Bengals follow suit and take Peter Woods from Clemson, fortifying a massive weakness, and it's been a weak spot for years now.

11. Miami Dolphins - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Ty Simpson could be a fun pick for the Miami Dolphins, as the new regime is set, and it's hard to imagine that Tua Tagovailoa survives this offseason on the team. The Dolphins could opt to rip the Band-Aid off and snag a developmental prospect in Simpson. Miami makes a majorly bold move here.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Sonny Styles is a day one starter at linebacker, one of the main weak spots of the Dallas Cowboys in 2025. This is a home run of a selection.

13. Los Angeles Rams - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

There are two Utah tackles who could go in Round 1. Spencer Fano heads to Los Angeles as a future long-term staple. The Rams lost in the NFC title game but do have the Atlanta Falcons first-round pick.

14. Baltimore Ravens - Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Makai Lemon could finally be a legitimate no. 1 target for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, a team that had a number of issues in 2025.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Kayden McDonald is a first-round caliber defensive tackle and heads to Tampa to bolster a weak unit.

16. New York Jets - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

New York uses its second first-round pick and takes Jermod McCoy. With Sauce Gardner gone, the Jets have to improve at CB.