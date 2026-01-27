2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated first-round mock draft with a shock at the top

17. Detroit Lions - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Detroit Lions have had a banged up secondary for multiple years now, so GM Brad Holmes simply needs to keep plugging away at adding players until they find a foundational long-term future.

18. Minnesota Vikings - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Kenyon Sadiq is the best tight end prospect in the class and could be yet another elite weapon for JJ McCarthy, or whoever else is throwing the ball for the Minnesota Vikings in 2026.

19. Carolina Panthers - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

Francis Mauigoa is the selection for the Panthers. I do believe they could be a landing spot for Ty Simpson if he'd make it that far, but the Miami Dolphins grabbed him in our latest mock draft.

20. Dallas Cowboys - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Cowboys use both of its first-round picks on the defensive side of the ball, now focusing on the secondary in Avieon Terrell.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

Vega Ioane is a day one starter along the interior. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, now in the Mike McCarthy era, there could be an offensive-focus brought forth this offseason.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Kadyn Proctor could be tried at tackle, but he could also kick inside to guard if tackle doesn't work out. It'll be interesting to see the OL configuration when Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater are back from their respective injuries.

23. Philadelphia Eagles - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The Eagles do some homework for the future and take Caleb Lomu, the other Utah tackle surely going in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

24. Cleveland Browns - Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

The Browns build on a strength and add to the defensive side of the ball at pick 24, their second first-rounder. This pick belonged to the Jacksonville Jaguars.