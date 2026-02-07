2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated first-round predictions ahead of Super Bowl

Picks 9-16

9. Kansas City Chiefs - Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Chiefs decide to skip out on one of the talented defensive line prospects and instead opt to grab some immediate and potentially long-term offensive help with Makai Lemon, a wide receiver from USC.

10. Cincinnati Bengals - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The Bengals have to get better in the trenches. Trench play is where games in the NFL are won and lost, and with Trey Hendrickson surely not returning, nabbing Peter Woods at pick 10 makes all the sense in the world.

11. Miami Dolphins - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

New Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley dealt with some below-average cornerback play with the Green Bay Packers, so he pounds the table for a first-round investment at the position and lands Jermod McCoy from Tennessee

12. Dallas Cowboys - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

The Cowboys use their first pick in the first round on Keldric Faulk, a pass-rusher from Auburn. Dallas has another first-round pick this year thanks to the Micah Parsons trade.

13. Los Angeles Rams - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Rams would be fools to not select a cornerback at some point in the first round, right? Mansoor Delane is arguably the top cornerback prospect in the 2026 class.

14. Baltimore Ravens - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

Francis Mauigoa might end up kicking inside to guard at the NFL level, but that's a position the Ravens need. Baltimore has made a ton of changes last year, including replacing John Harbaugh with Jesse Minter.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The Buccaneers being able to draft Sonny Styles would honestly feel like a massive steal at pick 15. That defense desperately needs more defensive line talent to return to a competent place in 2026 and beyond.

16. New York Jets - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Jets could use another cornerback or two after the departure of Sauce Gardner via trade. Avieon Terrell is the younger brother of AJ Terrell and has inside-out versatility at the cornerbacl position.