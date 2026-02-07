2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated first-round predictions ahead of Super Bowl

Picks 17-24

17. Detroit Lions - Rueben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami (FL)

Rueben Bain's size, or lack thereof, has made his NFL projection a bit foggy. Bain is a good player, and teams should be drafting good players, but finding a home along the defensive line might be a bit of a challege. Still, he's worth a first-round pick.

18. Minnesota Vikings - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

The Minnesota Vikings simply have to find a quarterback solution in 2026 and beyond. Not only will the Vikings likely acquire an upgrade for the room before the NFL Draft, but they could double-dip and snag Ty Simpson from Alabama as well.

19. Carolina Panthers - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Kenyon Sadiq is a high-end tight end prospect and could be part of the finishing touches on the Carolina Panthers offense, but I would not be shocked if this team brought in some legitimate quarterback competition for Bryce Young, who just has not cut it thus far.

20. Dallas Cowboys - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Kayden McDonald is the second first-round choice for the Cowboys here in this mock draft. This offseason is all about restocking the defensive side of the ball.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Kadyn Proctor might kick inside to guard at the NFL level, but he also does profile as a tackle. Having that potential versatility makes him an enciticing prospect.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Caleb Lomu would be a slam-dunk pick for the Chargers in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Chargers saw both Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater miss significant time in 2025, but even with those two healthy, the unit still needs a major boost.

23. Philadelphia Eagles - Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

With the shocking news that Landon Dickerson could retire, the Eagles have to reinforce the offensive line. They take Vega Ioane from Penn State at pick 23 in this mock draft. Ioane is a day one interior starter and plays with a nasty edge.

24. Cleveland Browns - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The Cleveland Browns get some size in the wide receiver room and snag Denzel Boston from Washington. Cleveland has now addressed both sides of the ball in this mock draft.