2026 NFL Mock Draft: Utter top 10 chaos in latest draft predictions

25. Chicago Bears - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Chicago Bears overhauled the interior of the offensive line last offseason and will likely do something similar to the defensive front. CJ Allen is an old-school linebacker with day one starting potential.

26. Buffalo Bills - KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

K Concepcion is an elite player with the ball in his hands and would be a welcome weapon for Josh Allen and a Buffalo Bills wide receiver room that might be a bottom-3 unit in the entire NFL.

27. San Francisco 49ers - Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Monroe Freeling is another collegiate tackle who might have to kick inside to guard, but if you ask me, a 'good' tackle is worth more in the NFL than a Pro Bowl guard, so that could be how the San Francisco 49ers approach this.

28. Houston Texans - Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Caleb Banks actually does fill a bit of a need for the Houston Texans, as the interior defensive line could use a youthful boost, and keeping the defense at the top of the NFL is a wise idea - it's never a bad idea to build on a strength.

29. New York Giants (via LAR) - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

The Giants have to get better in the secondary as well, so they snag Colton Hood from Tennessee with the 29th pick. Earlier on in this mock draft, the Giants moved down with the Rams and got the first-round picks back from LA in the deal.

30. Denver Broncos - Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Chris Bell tore his ACL last year but does profile as a future WR1 in the NFL and would be a great long-term pick for the Denver Broncos, a team that desperately needs help at the position.

31. New England Patriots - Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

The New England Patriots actually have a few notable needs this offseason and definitely punched up a weight class in 2025. They'll come back down to earth a bit in 2026 but could still be a formidable team with the right offseason additions.

32. Seattle Seahawks - Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Wth Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe both set to hit the free agency market, the Seattle Seahawks will soon have a genuine need at the position.