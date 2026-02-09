2026 NFL Offseason: 3 teams that are 1 major move away from Super Bowl 61

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams had the NFC West in their grasp, but the team faltered near the end of the season and had to go on the road in the playoffs, ultimately falling to the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game.

When you dig a bit deeper into how the Rams faltered, the defense was actually a primary culprit. Specifically, the secondary is in need of at least one starting-caliber cornerback, and the team could use another safety. Fortunately, the Rams not only have the most dangerous offense in the NFL, but they also have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

There really isn't an excuse for the Rams not to improve the weakest spots on the roster, and given that this team is in a win-now window, it would not shock me to see General Manager Les Snead scouring the trade market for some secondary help.

If Los Angeles can find an impact player at cornerback, the defense is going to continue to be among the best in the NFL, and they'll be able to sustain that in the playoffs. When you take an aerial view of this great roster, that's really the main issue the front office has to solve in 2026.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are another team that could use help in the secondary, but the most obvious need in the eyes of many is at wide receiver, as the Bills just have not fielded a good wide receiver room in multiple years. The Keon Coleman experience has been forgettable, as Josh Allen had to throw to Brandin Cooks and Mecole Hardman in the Divisional Round.

If the Bills can somehow find a way to swing a notable wide receiver trade, similar to how they did with Stefon Diggs before Allen's breakout campaign back in 2020. A difference-maker at wide receiver could get the Bills to Super Bowl 61.