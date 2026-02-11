2026 NFL Offseason: Predicting every major trade approaching free agency

Kyler Murray to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2026 5th-Round Pick

The Arizona Cardinals might have a hard time trading Kyler Murray for financial reasons, as his contract is quite large, but we can all see that Murray, when healthy, is a good quarterback in this league. He's never really ascended beyond that 'good' label, which is a slight concern, but he's absolutely one of the 32 best players at his position in the NFL.

And in an ideal scenario, he could flirt with being a top-12 player. Well, the Minnesota Vikings figure to be in the market for a quarterback upgrade, and Murray, as wild as it sounds, could be a viable solution here. The veteran quarterback does have a lively arm, can throw a nice deep ball, and is obviously a player who has rushing ability.

He's also never been in as secure an offensive situation as the Vikings currently have, with a top-notch offensive mind in Kevin O'Connell, a rock-solid offensive line, and some excellent weapons. Given Murray's contract, the Cardinals might honestly just have to take what they can get, which may only amount to something around a 5th-round pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Maxx Crosby to the Chicago Bears for a 2026 1st-Round Pick and a 2027 1st-Round Pick

It's probably only a matter of time before the Las Vegas Raiders trade Maxx Crosby. With Crosby apparently telling Tom Brady he's never going to play for the Raiders again, Vegas may not have much of a choice but to send him to another team.

Crosby is still a top-tier player at his position and is certainly sure to fetch multiple first-round picks in a deal. Well, the Bears make a ton of sense. Chicago needs another pass-rusher and has to get more stout again the run. Crosby can help out with both aspects here and help propel the Bears further up the NFC hierarchy in 2026 and beyond.

The Raiders would then have two first-round picks in 2026 and 2027, which is ideal for a rebuild.