2026 NFL Power Rankings: Early rankings of teams with new head coaches

4. Atlanta Falcons (Kevin Stefanski)

Kevin Stefanski immediately found a new head coaching job after being let go by the Cleveland Browns. Many had thought that Stefanski needed to take a year off to kind of reset things, but he's now in the mix in the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons.

On paper, the Falcons do have a formidable roster, but the quarterback position is a bit of an unknown, especially with Michael Penix Jr having suffered a season-ending knee injury during the 2025 regular season.

If Penix can get back on the field and show signs of positive development, Atlanta will be just fine, but this could be a team that does make a notable quarterback move to give themselves some insurance if Penix doesn't work out. The Falcons do have a path to the NFC South title in 2026.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (Mike McCarthy)

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw Mike Tomlin step down after nearly 20 seasons and have now turned to Mike McCarthy as head coach. McCarthy might be able to convince Aaron Rodgers to play for one more season, so that could give the Steelers another high-floor type of scenario.

It's not going to be a shock if Pittsburgh wins another 10 or 11 games in 2026 and makes the playoffs, but this team has to take the quarterback position more seriously if they hope to get over the hump. McCarthy is inheriting a playoff team, so it's not like the Steelers are as dysfunctional as other teams that needed a new head coach.

2. Baltimore Ravens (Jesse Minter)

An injury-plagued year still almost resulted in a playoff berth for the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore largely has to field a competent defense in 2026, as many of the other issues were injury related. Jesse Minter cemeted himself as one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL and should make quick work of this unit.

A fast turnaround from this franchise is on the table. Baltimore could win the AFC North in 2026 if Minter and his staff can not only get the defense in the right spot, but tailor the offense to protect and maximize Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens will be just fine.

1. Buffalo Bills (Joe Brady)

Had the Buffalo Bills had just an average group of wide receivers, there would be a chance that we'd be talking about this team having won the Super Bowl. However, that wasn't the case, and Sean McDermott ended up being the scapegoat. Joe Brady, the team's offensive coordinator, was promoted to the head coach spot, and I really do not believe we'll see much of a regression.

The front office could be hyper-aggressive in trying to find better wide receivers, and if that does happen, Buffalo may again find themselves deep in the playoffs.