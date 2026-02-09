2026 NFL Power Rankings: Offseason power rankings after Seahawks' Super Bowl win

28. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are under new management, which means we're going to see an overhauled quarterback situation in all likelihood. And moving on from Tua Tagovailoa might be just the tip of the iceberg. Tyreek Hill should be gone this offseason, and the Dolphins will be completely rebuilt the way new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley envision.

27. Las Vegas Raiders

The offseason is off to a very interesting start for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2026. They landed a big fish in the coaching cycle with Klint Kubiak coming over from Seattle, and they have the #1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but they also have to face the reality that Maxx Crosby might be forcing his way out of town this offseason. And that would cast a dark cloud over anything else they're able to accomplish.

26. Tennessee Titans

You can't help but love the start to the offseason for the Titans. Cam Ward had a solid rookie year with the team and looks like a legit franchise QB. Robert Saleh is a great head coach hire, and bringing in Brian Daboll as his offensive coordinator is another huge win. The Titans also have nearly $100 million in available cap space on top of their prime NFL Draft real estate. Huge upgrades are on the way.

25. New Orleans Saints

The Saints have gone from being in one of the most unenviable positions of any team in the NFL to being in a great situation overall. The development this past year of Tyler Shough was massive for the long-term outlook of this franchise and the Saints now have a chance to vault back to the top of the NFC South rather quickly.