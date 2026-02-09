2026 NFL Power Rankings: Offseason power rankings after Seahawks' Super Bowl win

20. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are facing a pivotal offseason in 2026. Patrick Mahomes is recovering from a major injury. Travis Kelce is contemplating retirement with free agency looming. The superstars who paved the way for this team to become a dynasty are all getting older. The Chiefs are almost $58 million in the red when it comes to their cap situation. They haven't drafted well. They've got to really lock in this offseason to reload.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers absolutely collapsed in the second half of the 2025 season. Baker Mayfield went from playing like a legitimate MVP candidate to disappearing. The Bucs dealt with maybe more injuries than they could really handle this past season, but you would have to think that Todd Bowles is entering the 2026 campaign firmly on the hot season and a deep run in the playoffs likely a requirement.

18. Indianapolis Colts

The way the 2025 season ended for the Colts was equal parts riveting and disappointing. Of course, the Colts would have loved to have just seen hos things would have gone if Daniel Jones had been able to stay healthy, but getting to see Philip Rivers come out of retirement for a few games -- and actually play well -- was pretty awesome. The Colts enter the 2026 offseason with AFC South title or bust expectations.

17. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals need to overhaul their defense in 2026 (what else is new?) but there's no denying that this team is a legitimate threat in the AFC if Joe Burrow is healthy. Burrow is not exactly a cheat code, either. He's had a number of significant injury issues and obviously the Bengals have more than just defensive personnel weaknesses right now. The offensive line needs attention, too.