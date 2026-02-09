2026 NFL Power Rankings: Offseason power rankings after Seahawks' Super Bowl win

8. Green Bay Packers

The only reason the Green Bay Packers had their shot at a Super Bowl run derailed this past season is injuries. The Packers not only lost star pass rusher Micah Parsons in a late loss to the Denver Broncos, but they also lost Devonte Wyatt last season, and obviously struggled to replace both of those guys. Not only that, but Jordan Love missed some time. If the Packers can stay healthy, they should be one of the top teams to beat in the NFC once again this coming season.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

The rapid ascent for the Jacksonville Jaguars was a surprise, but maybe it shouldn't have been. This team has had a lot of talent on its roster collecting for years now, and the right coaching staff was finally able to come in and make it all work. The only issue right now is the timing of it all. Players like Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd are set to hit free agency, and the Jaguars don't have a 1st-round pick to supplement any major talent losses. We'll see how GM James Gladstone approaches the offseason, but the Jags have a good thing going for now.

6. Chicago Bears

The Bears landing Ben Johnson as their head coach was one of the biggest moves any team made last offseason. He was not only the right man to take the job in Chicago, but perhaps the perfect coach to come in and unlock the potential of #1 pick Caleb Williams. Williams took huge leaps forward in the 2025 season under Johnson, and it feels like he's only going to keep getting better as the game slows down for him. The Bears need to upgrade the defensive front this offseason and they'll be right back in the mix in 2026.

5. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills will enter the 2026 offseason with a massive chip on their shoulder after a Division round playoff loss against the Denver Broncos. The loss to Denver was so disappointing that the Bills ended up firing head coach Sean McDermott, and replacing him with Joe Brady. General manager Brandon Beane should be feeling the heat this offseason. He needs to get Allen some better weapons at receiver, and put together a defense that isn't a sieve up front.