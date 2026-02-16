2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team as free agency approaches

24. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have the offense to win a Super Bowl, but some shaky coaching and bottom-tier defense have had this team on the couch and missing the playoffs for three years in a row now.

If the Bengals can simply field an average defense, watch out...

23. Minnesota Vikings

Quietly, the Minnesota Vikings won five games in a row to end the 2025 NFL Season, but this team still has a massive question at the most important position in sports and could very well have a new starting passer when Week 1 rolls around. Mac Jones might not be a bad idea.

22. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade and also lost Patrick Mahomes for the final few weeks of the regular season to a torn ACL, so his status for Week 1 is surely up in the air, and this roster is otherwise very average at several key spots where it can't be.

21. New Orleans Saints

Is Tyler Shough good? He just might be. All of a sudden, the New Orleans Saints, a team that nearly finished 2025 on a five-game winning streak, went 4-1 down the stretch and is going to begin to get a bit of hype as a potential NFC South winner as the offseason rolls on. This team might just have what it takes.

20. Carolina Panthers

Make no mistake - the Carolina Panthers were a losing football team, and their quarterback, Bryce Young, ended up playing the best football of his career in 2025, but he was thoroughly average overall. The Panthers aren't a playoff team at the moment.

19. Atlanta Falcons

Kevin Stefanski is now the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and I would be shocked if Stefanski was not promised a legitimate quarterback situation as a condition of hire, here. He dealt with dysfunctional quarterback play for years in Cleveland.

18. Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott had an excellent season, and the Dallas Cowboys did win seven games, which isn't nothing.

Like the Bengals, an average defense in Dallas in 2026 is going to go a long way.

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A second-half collapse by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got them knocked out of the playoffs. Simply getting some better injury luck is going to go a long way in 2026.