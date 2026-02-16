2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team as free agency approaches

16. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts were 7-1 at one point in 2025, so it's important to remember just how good this team was in the first half of th season, but an injury to Daniel Jones pretty much ended things. On paper, this is a playoff-caliber team, though.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

Going from Mike Tomlin to Mike McCarthy might not make much of a difference at all, but a new voice and someone who has a rich history on the offensive side of the ball might be precisely what this team needs. It's a slam-dunk guarantee that Pittsburgh wins 9 or 10 games in 2026, though, as the ceiling with this squad is one of the more 'known' things in the entire league.

14. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have already made some notable changes on the offensive side of the ball, and not only that, but there seems to be a chance that both Landon Dickerson and Lane Johnson could retire this offseason. Expect a regression from Philly in 2026.

13. Baltimore Ravens

It just feels like Jesse Minter is going to be a good head coach in this league for a long time, and the Baltimore Ravens being able to bring him in is likely going to pay off, as the defense was a sore spot in 2025.

12. Green Bay Packers

Sputtering to the finish line in 2025, the Green Bay Packers lost guys like Tucker Kraft and Micah Parsons to season-ending injuries. Like a few other teams in our latest power rankings, simply having better injury luck is going to go a long way.

11. Los Angeles Chargers

Sporting the worst offensive line in the NFL, the Los Angeles Chargers went one-and-done in the playoffs this year and have gone 11-6 in each year of the Jim Harbaugh era.

10. Chicago Bears

Chicago nearly made a trip to the NFC Championship Game, but it's clear that this team might still be a year away. However, it's hard to not be very encouraged about what the Bears did this past season.

9. Houston Texans

The defense is plenty good enough to win a Super Bowl, but the offense really turned into a bit of a mess for Houston in 2025.