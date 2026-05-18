2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking franchises that have never won a Super Bowl

9. Atlanta Falcons

You can see a path for the Atlanta Falcons to win some games in the 2026 season, but it's a slim path. Tua Tagovailoa would likely have to win the starting quarterback job and actually play like he did during his 'prime' days with the Miami Dolphins.

However, Michael Penix Jr. winning the job and breaking out in year three could also be a realistic scenario, too. Either way, it seems like both quarterbacks have a ceiling that may cap this team as a Wild Card squad, at best.

The roster talent is good enough to get into the playoffs, but the Falcons appear to be weakest where it matters the most.

8. Carolina Panthers

Winning the NFC South with just an 8-9 record in 2025, the Carolina Panthers are every bit of a pretender as it gets in the NFL. Quarterback Bryce Young played the best football of his career in 2025, but was still largely mediocre. On paper, the Panthers can be a fun team, but unless Young takes a significant step in the right direction, this team won't get anywhere in the 2026 season and absolutely won't again win the NFC South with 8 wins.

7. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings quietly won 9 games in the 2025 NFL Season, and also upgraded at quarterback with Kyler Murray. In theory, this team should be able to hit 10 wins, but the NFL isn't that forgiving in many instances.

Being in the loaded NFC North is going to force the Vikings to really reach their full potential in a major year for the coaching staff and even Murray himself. The Vikings can be every bit of a good team, but it's unclear how this team could potentially hit greatness in 2026.

A Super Bowl this season feens unlikely.