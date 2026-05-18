2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking franchises that have never won a Super Bowl

6. Los Angeles Chargers

We're now hitting a tier of teams that absolutely could win it all in 2026 if things fall their way. The Los Angeles Chargers have gone 11-6 in each of the past two seasons, losing in the Wild Card Round both years. There is a clear ceiling with this team at the moment, but the offensive line even being slightly better could fix things.

You do wonder about the defense without Jesse Minter, but the Chargers still feel like a double-digit win team. Head coach Jim Harbaugh also wins wherever he goes, so there's a level of stability that he brings.

5. Cincinnati Bengals

A major overhaul of the defense this offseason could have the Cincinnati Bengals back in the playoffs for the first time since 2022. The Bengals have made the playoffs just twice in the Joe Burrow era, but they made the Super Bowl and the conference title game in each year, so if Cincy gets in, there's a good chance they go far.

And it really boils down to the defense at least being average, and Burrow himself being able to stay on the field for a full season, which he has struggled with at times.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Shocking the world in 2025, the Jacksonville Jaguars won 13 games and the AFC South title, but the team right on their heels definitely added more talent this offseason, so the Jags come in just one spot lower than expected.

Trevor Lawrence played his tail off down the stretch, and it really seems like Liam Coen is a special head coach. On paper, the Jags don't have a Super Bowl team, but another offseason of adding talent could have this team ready to hit that tier in 2027, for example.

Losing Devin Lloyd and Travis Etienne this offseason is also going to hurt.