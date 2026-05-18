2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking franchises that have never won a Super Bowl

3. Houston Texans

You could truly rank Houston, Detroit, and Buffalo in any order here, and I would not argue with you. Of these three teams, the Texans have the weakest quarterback, as CJ Stroud has looked rather average the past two seasons after a historically good rookie season in 2023.

Outside of quarterback, though, the Texans might just have the best roster in the league, which could make this team one of the biggest 'what ifs' of the 2026 season. If Stroud is again average, the Texans will again lose in the playoffs, but if he can throw it back to that ridiculous rookie season, the offense should be top-10, and the defense, which may be the best in the league, would likely be even better.

Houston is capable of winning it all this year.

Detroit won just 9 games in 2025 after a breakout 15-win season in 2024. The Lions defense was the main culprit, but injuries plagued the team all year. We did see Detroit advance to the NFC Championship Game back in 2023, so the team has flirted with a Super Bowl berth recently.

As long as this defense can get itself figured out, which might be easier said than done, Detroit should, once again, emerge as a top team in the NFL and return to the top of the NFC North. The roster has little, if any, holes, and is a contending group.

1. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo again fell short in the playoffs, losing to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round in 2026. Having made it to the AFC Championship Game multiple times in the Josh Allen era, the Bills have found a ton of success, but are also running out of time.

And this team simply might not be capable of getting over the hump, but the amount of consistent success this team has had for years now lands them atop our latest NFL power rankings.