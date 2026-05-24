2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking NFC running backs as the offseason rolls on

9. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs is one of the best pure runners in the NFL, but he does have some seasons averaging below 4.0 yards per carry. In 2020 and 2023, Jacobs dipped below that mark, and in 15 games with the Green Bay Packers in 2025, Jacobs ran for 939 yards and averaged a serviceable 4.0 yards per tote.

Not offering a heck of a lot as a receiver, Jacobs has made his mark on the ground and has averaged nearly 300 carries across a 17-game season, and he's been one of the more productive running backs of this generation.

8. D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Only having turned 27 years old this year, D'Andre Swift is coming off a solid year with the Chicago Bears, having rushed for 1,087 yards and nine touchdowns, while also hauling in 34 passes for 299 yards. In all but two years, Swift has eclipsed 1,000 scrimmage yards, and he did tie a career-high with 10 touchdowns this year.

With 4,775 rushing yards through six seasons in his career, including bringing a 'high-floor' level of production to the backfield, Swift is a rock-solid player and lands at No. 8 in our rankings.

7. Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Javonte Williams profiles as a legitimate bell-cow running back in the NFL, but he wasn't able to find his footing with the Denver Broncos. However, he ran for his first 1,000-yard season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2025, also earning a three-year extension.

Williams is another exceptional pure runner. He's got adequate speed, but he also brings an elite pass-protection ability as well, making him a legitimate three-down threat.

He's not the most explosive player and isn't necessarily someone who can take over a game, but he's a steady runner and showed his ability in a stable offensive situation with the Cowboys in 2025.