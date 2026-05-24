2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking NFC running backs as the offseason rolls on

6. Travis Etienne, New Orleans Saints

Travis Etienne actually missed his entire rookie season, but in the four years since, he's missed just two games and has three 1,000-yard seasons during that stretch, while also adding 1,338 receiving yards. Etienne suddenly has 5,136 scrimmage yards and 32 touchdowns in four seasons, with a career-high 13 touchdowns in 2025 when he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Now with the New Orleans Saints, the offense figures to go through him. He's a steady, reliable runner and has averaged 6.0 yards per touch in his four healthy seasons in the league, including a solid 5.6 in 2025 with the Jags.

5. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Back in 2022 a rookie, Kyren Williams played in just 10 games and had just 139 yards. In the next three seasons, he's since racked up over 3,000 yards and now has 36 career rushing scores. He finished with 1,299 rushing yards in 2024 and 1,252 in 2025.

Williams is turning into one of the best running backs in the NFL and actually led the league in rushing yards per game back in 2023. His success rate of 62.9 percent in 2025 was truly off the charts. All in all, Williams settles into No. 5 in our rankings.

4. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Having a bit of a down year, Saquon Barkley still lands in the No. 4 spot in our power rankings. Struggling with injuries earlier in his career, Barkley signed with the Philadelphia Eagles two offseasons ago and ran for over 2,000 yards in 2025.

Finishing with nearly 900 fewer yards in 2025, Barkley still managed to average over 70 yards per game and got into the endzone seven times.