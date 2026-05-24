2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking NFC running backs as the offseason rolls on

3. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

The four-time Pro Bowler had quite the season in 2025. Christian McCaffrey ran for 1,202 yards and had 10 rushing scores, but he averaged just 3.9 yards per carry. On the other hand, he hauled in 102 receptions for 924 yards, which doesn't feel like a real statistic.

McCaffrey finished with 2,126 yards and 17 touchdowns in one of the best season of his career, while also leading the league with 413 touches.

You get the sense that a decline could be coming, but McCaffrey's production in 2025 was out of this world.

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

You could have Jahmyr Gibbs as the best running back in the NFC, and I would not argue with you. Both Gibbs and Bijan Robinson, who are No. 2 and 1 in our rankings, are both on an early Hall of Fame pace.

Gibbs has a whopping 5,029 scrimmage yards and 49 touchdowns in three years in the league, hitting the 20-touchdown mark back in 2024 and having 18 in 2025. He's averaged 6.4 yards per touch this past season, and it really looks like he's playing a different game at times.

Sure, he's a bit undersized, but he's one of the more explosive players in the NFL and is an elite weapon, period.

1. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Robinson doesn't have as many touchdowns as Gibbs, as Robinson is at 34, but the Atlanta Falcons running back has 5,648 yards through three seasons in the NFL, including a league-leading 2,298 yards in 2025.

Robinson has 1,003 touches on offense thus far, and he's averaged 6.7 yards per touch, including 8.0 in 2025. Robinson now has two straight seasons of at least 1,450 rushing yards, and took off as a receiver this past season, hauling in 79 receptions for 820 yards.

Robinson is No. 1 in our running back power rankings for the 2026 season.