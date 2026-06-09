2026 NFL Predictions: Way-too-early trade deadline candidates

Aaron Brewer, C, Miami Dolphins

One of the better centers in the NFL, Aaron Brewer is another Dolphin on this list, also in the last year of his deal, and was also an All-Pro in 2025. Brewer received second-team honors, and would be a hot commodity on the trade market.

It still feels like offensive line play across the NFL is still in a bit of a shortage. Brewer is entering his age-29 season, and while that is still rather young for a offensive lineman in the NFL, the Dolphins might not say no to a strong offer.

It's also important to keep in mind that injuries happen, so there is a solid chance that a playoff-caliber team sees their center go down in the beginning part of the season, which could prompt a trade. Even if that isn't the case, a playoff team could desire to upgrade at the position.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Now we're really talking. Jonathan Taylor is one of the best pure runners of this generation, but he's been on an Indianapolis Colts team that just has not had a ton of success. Given how long this team has been average for, you get the sense that 2026 could be a 'make or break' year for the coaching staff, and even the front office.

The team started 7-1 in 2025, and it felt like this franchise finally had some direction. After a second-half collapse, the Colts finished 8-9. A shaky start in 2026 could prompt some major changes to be made, and it would be hard for me, at least, to envision the Colts re-signing Taylor if there is a new regime in town.

They could get ahead of things and find a solid return for the running back. Taylor does have a lot of tread on his tires, dating back to his college days, so the Colts could end up figuring out it's best to part ways ahead of what could be a rebuild.

Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

There is still time for the Atlanta Falcons and Kyle Pitts to get a deal done, but we just saw wide receiver Drake London get paid, and I would guess that running back Bijan Robinson would also be a massive priority.

Robinson is a younger, better, and more productive player than Pitts, so the Falcons, if they ended up choosing between the two, would likely chose to extend Robinson. Pitts is on the franchise tag right now, but he's still under contract for the 2026 season.

If the Falcons cannot find a legitimate grip on the quarterback situation, whether it be Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. under center, being sellers at the deadline would make sense. There is a new regime in town, and the best way to rebuild a team or at least re-tool a roster is to acquire draft picks.

Pitts is a special talent at the tight end position, but until the Falcons figure out the quarterback position, his skill set really doesn't matter.