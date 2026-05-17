2026 NFL Season: Ceiling and floor record predictions for every AFC team

Kansas City Chiefs

Ceiling: 11-6

Floor: 7-10

The Kansas City Chiefs won six games during the 2025 season for a reason. Yes, Patrick Mahomes got hurt, but what we saw from 2024 into 2025 was that the already razor-thin margins disappeared. The Chiefs won all of their one-score games from the prior season, and that just doesn't really carry over into the following season.

For the Chiefs in particular, much of that was and is still due to the overall lack of high-end roster talent. This front office hasn't drafted that well in recent years, so we did begin to see Mahomes have to 'carry' the team way more than usual.

Things just went off the rails in that regard in 2025, and suddenly, the Chiefs are having an uphill battle just to finish with a winning record. This front office had gotten them into that mess, so why should we believe that the changes made this offseason were the right ones?

Maybe they were, and if the right moves were made, a winning record is in view. If not, 2026 could go a lot like 2025 - not being able to close out close games and just simply not having enough roster talent on either side of the ball to hang with the big-guns in the conference.

Las Vegas Raiders:

Ceiling: 9-8

Floor: 3-14

Klint Kubiak is in as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach. At best, the Raiders get competent quarterback play from Kirk Cousins, and likely Fernando Mendoza, and shock the NFL world with a winning record.

This front office did add a good bit of talent this offseason, especially on defense. Cousins would need to play like his initial tenure with the Atlanta Falcons, and if Mendoza gets a shot to start, he'd also have to play rather well.

Even if both things come true, the ceiling is rather low. Offensively, the talent just isn't that great outside of Brock Bowers. The floor is rather self-explanatory - Cousins and Mendoza are both below-average, and Kubiak takes some time to adjust to being a head coach in the NFL.