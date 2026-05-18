2026 NFL Season: Ceiling and floor record predictions for every NFC team

Dallas Cowboys

Ceiling: 11-6

Floor: 6-11

The Cowboys have totally remade the defensive side of the ball, including bringing in a new coordinator in Christian Parker. Those defensive changes elevate the unit to at least an average status, and that, coupled with an already top-10 offense, has Dallas breaking the 10-win barrier and earning 11 wins, also likely shoring up the NFC East title in a massive step in the right direction.

Detroit Lions

Ceiling: 15-2

Floor: 9-8

The Lions won 15 regular-season games in the 2024 NFL Season, so they have the roster talent to do it again. The defense comes together, and the offense remains potent in a throwback to 2024 with a 15-win season in 2026.

The floor, however, while high, would make for another disappointing season, as the defense continues to struggle, and the injuries keep piling up at the wrong time. The Lions should be able to finish with 11-12 wins in a much more efficient, well-rounded 2026 season.

Green Bay Packers

Ceiling: 12-5

Floor: 9-8

The Packers simply have a lot of 'good' on the roster, but not much great. This will continue to make the team a low-ceiling, high-floor club. Winning 12 games would be the ceiling here, as both the offense and defense likely each settle into a top-12 standing.

The floor, though, is similar to last year - injuries still hurt the club, and the team's lack of high-end talent makes the playoffs a stretch once again.

Los Angeles Rams

Ceiling: 16-1

Floor: 10-7

The Rams have what it takes to become the first 16-win team in the 17-game era. All would have to go right - Matthew Stafford is still playing out of his mind, and the secondary is much-improved. The floor, though, could be some unfortunate injuries plaguing the quarterback, as he's dealt with some bumps and bruises for years and is also approaching 40 years old.