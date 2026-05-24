2026 NFL Season: Full season predictions with records, playoffs, and Super Bowl

NFC Playoff Teams

1. Detroit Lions

The Lions earned the top seed in the playoffs back in 2024, and they’ll get to that spot this year. Better injury luck and an improved defense could be plenty enough for the Lions to earn the bye and home-field advantage.

This team is good enough to win it all, but it’s not going to be easy…

2. Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles earns the NFC West title and the No. 2 seed here in our predictions. The Rams are able to get out traveling for the Wild Card Round and could end up staying at home for the entirety of the playoffs, depending on how things shake out.

In what could be one of the final two seasons of Stafford’s career, the Rams feel well-positioned to make some noise.

3. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas could end up being one of the more balanced teams in the NFL in 2026. I am not sure the defense can go from ‘bad’ to legitimately good or great, but improving into more of a league-average tier would be enough to thrust the Cowboys to a home playoff game.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It feels like the Buccaneers, at this in this era, are built for that No. 4 playoff seed, which isn’t ideal, but it’s not the worst thing, either. The Bucs don’t have a Super Bowl-caliber group, but a home playoff game could get them into the Divisional Round.

5. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle not winning the NFC West in our predictions drops them to the No. 5 seed, but a favorable matchup against Tampa Bay could be one of the easier matchups in our postseason predictions.

6. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco does tend to go far in the playoffs with Kyle Shanahan as the head coach. It’d be tough to see this team getting over the hump in the sixth spot, but if the group is healthy…

7. Green Bay Packers

Once again, the ‘good not great’ Packers settle into a Wild Card spot. Sure, it’s a strong sign of stability, but this can’t be the standard…