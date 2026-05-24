2026 NFL Season: Full season predictions with records, playoffs, and Super Bowl

AFC Wild Card Round

(1) Buffalo Bills - BYE

(7) Cincinnati Bengals @ (2) Denver Broncos

The Bengals head to Denver to face the Broncos in our Wild Card Round predictions. With the Broncos suffocating defense, clutch quarterback, and stellar home record, Denver holds on in this one and advances to the Divisional Round for the second year in a row.

Prediction: Broncos win 28-20

(6) Los Angeles Chargers @ (3) Houston Texans

In a matchup of one of the AFC Wild Card showdowns in 2024, Houston again takes care of business. It’ll be a close game, but Houston’s elite defense comes through in the end.

Prediction: Texans win 20-17

(5) Jacksonville Jaguars @ (4) Baltimore Ravens

The Jaguars are a clever team, but playing in Baltimore against Lamar Jackson will prove to be too much, as the Ravens keep the foot on the gas and get into the second round if the postseason.

Prediction: Ravens win 23-17

NFC Wild Card Round

(1) Detroit Lions - BYE

(7) Green Bay Packers @ (2) Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles would win this matchup - Stafford and the offense are too much for Jonathan Gannon’s defense to handle. The Rams notch the win here and get one step closer to a Super Bowl berth.

Prediction: Rams win 30-20

(6) San Francisco 49ers @ (3) Dallas Cowboys

While Dallas is at home and the higher seed, this team tends to get in their own way when they make the playoffs. Unfortunately, given how experienced the Shanahan-era 49ers are in the playoffs, it’s realistic that the 49ers make more plays than the Cowboys in what could still be a close game.

Prediction: 49ers win 24-21

(5) Seattle Seahawks @ (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In our last Wild Card Round game here in our predictions, Seattle goes into Tampa Bay and takes care of the Buccaneers. From top to bottom, the Seahawks are the better team.

Prediction: Seahawks win 24-17