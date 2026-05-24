2026 NFL Season: Full season predictions with records, playoffs, and Super Bowl

AFC Divisional Round

(4) Baltimore Ravens @ (1) Buffalo Bills

Baltimore and Buffalo square off in the Divisional Round here in our predictions, and this game could end up tilting toward the home team. Josh Allen can be a more dominant quarterback in the playoffs than Jackson, and we have seen that before.

Jackson’s playoff performances aren’t the best, and if nothing else, Allen has come through in a ton of big moments. This game being at home for the Bills is also quite the advantage, and while this matchup would promise to be a back-and-forth affair, I would pick Buffalo here.

Prediction: Bills win 27-24

(3) Houston Texans @ (2) Denver Broncos

Arguably the two best defenses in the NFL would square off in the second AFC Divisional Round in our predictions. During the 2025 season, the Broncos went into Houston and beat the Texans on a last-second field goal.

The Broncos are also one of the best teams in the NFL when playing at home, and that’s been a strong trend throughout the Bo Nix era. CJ Stroud is a fine quarterback, but you get the sense that he’d get overwhelmed in this environment. Denver wins and gets to the title game for the second year in a row.

Prediction: Broncos win 21-14

NFC Divisional Round

(6) San Francisco 49ers @ (1) Detroit Lions

San Francisco and Detroit would make for a fun matchup. On paper, the Lions are more talented, but I just can’t shake the 49ers. Shanahan has lost two Super Bowls as the team’s head coach, but he simply has his teams ready to roll when the playoffs roll around.

We’ve seen the 49ers go a stellar 9-5 in the playoffs in the Shanahan era. The 49ers manage to pull off an upset here and will advance to the NFC Championship Game.

Prediction: 49ers win 30-28

(5) Seattle Seahawks @ (2) Los Angeles Rams

In what would be a rematch of last year’s NFC title game, the Rams would get this one at home and would have the advantage here. Seattle would still give Los Angeles a ton of fits here, but it’s hard for me to go against Stafford and Sean McVay at home.

I struggle to find a notable Rams’ flaw that would prevent them from making it to the Super Bowl. This is a more complete team and can win this one.

Prediction: Rams win 27-24