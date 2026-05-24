2026 NFL Season: Full season predictions with records, playoffs, and Super Bowl

AFC South

Houston Texans: 12-5

The Houston Texans had a great offseason. Shoring up the offensive line and the backfield were stellar moves, and General Manager Nick Caserio even found a way to improve the defense. On paper, this could be the best team in the NFL.

Houston is the most talented team in the AFC South, by far, and if it wasn't for a shocking 0-3 start in 2025, Houston would have won the division. Seeing as the Jacksonville Jaguars lost some talent this offseason, it's the Texans' turn to ascend back to the top as the division winners.

Jacksonville Jaguars: 10-7

The Jaguars shocked the NFL world with a 13-4 season in 2025, but the Jags absolutely overachieved based on their roster talent, and now that there's an entire season worth of film out on the team, replicating that kind of success in 2026 feels quite hard.

Still good enough to win some games, Jacksonville is going to regress a bit and settle into a modest 10-win season.

Indianapolis Colts: 8-9

Indianapolis finished 8-9 after a 7-1 start in 2025. You'd think that since the Colts are returning many of the same players, a strong season could be on the table, right? Well, there isn't a guarantee that Daniel Jones won't miss games in 2026, and given how the team ended the season last year, there is no guarantee that their second-half collapse in 2025 doesn't carry over into 2026.

This is a solid team overall, but there really isn't any part of the roster that makes you believe an improvement is coming.

Tennessee Titans: 6-11

Tennessee is going to be a more stable franchise in 2026. Winning six games would be an improvement and could set the stage for a breakout year in 2027. It's clear that the Titans are still another strong offseason away, but this team is going to be frisky at times and could end up playing spoiler.