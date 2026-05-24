2026 NFL Season: Full season predictions with records, playoffs, and Super Bowl

AFC West

Denver Broncos: 12-5

The Denver Broncos may not win quite as many games in 2026 as they did in 2025. The Broncos did win 11 games in a row at one point and were stacking one-score win after one-score win. While this roster might be the best in the league, sustainable those type of razor-thin margins aren't likely year over year.

The Broncos are still plenty good enough to stack a ton of wins, reach the double-digit win mark for the third year in a row, and notch their second AFC West title in a row. This team is a solid tier above the two other notable teams in the division.

Los Angeles Chargers: 10-7

Los Angeles again feels like a 'good not great' team. They did kind of improve the offensive line this offseason, but many were left wanting more. Losing Minter is also going to hurt the defense, so this team could take a very slight step back.

Sure, Mike McDaniel is now in the picture as the offensive coordinator, but many of the same players are there, and that likely defensive regression could take away from any offensive improvement. This is going to be a fine football team in 2026, but nothing more.

Kansas City Chiefs: 9-8

The Kansas City Chiefs still need another strong offseason of improving this roster to get back to the top of the division. Offensively, the unit is in a bad spot outside of Kenneth Walker III, and on defense, all three phases are still in question.

Sure, the Chiefs addressed both sides of the ball this offseason, but the same front office that got them into this roster mess was the one that added new players this offseason. There's also no guarantee that Patrick Mahomes is 100 percent and ready to Week 1, either.

Las Vegas Raiders: 4-13

Sure, there's been a lot of change, but change doesn't always mean success is to come. Fernando Mendoza was the big prize this offseason, but he's not starting immediately with Kirk Cousins in the picture, and Cousins isn't anything special.

Being stuck in a good division is also a factor here. The Las Vegas Raiders should again have a rather disappointing season.