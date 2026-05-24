2026 NFL Season: Full season predictions with records, playoffs, and Super Bowl

NFC North

Detroit LIons: 13-4

The Detroit Lions sport some of the best roster talent in the NFL, period. What we saw in 2025 was clearly an outlier, as this team had won a combined 27 regular season games in 2023 and 2024. Detroit gets back on track, stays healthier on defense, and rides a consistent season, finishing 13-4 and earning the NFC North division title for the third time in four seasons.

The Lions are for real and are going to take care of business in 2026.

Green Bay Packers: 11-6

I do wonder about the Green Bay Packers' ceiling, given that this roster has a lot of good and not much great, but if all goes well, it would not be a stretch to see them winning 11 games. Oddly enough, quarterback Jordan Love has won exactly 9 games in all three years of his starting career.

This team, if nothing else, has a high floor, but high floors do not win Super Bowls.

Chicago Bears: 10-7

Chicago could take a slight step back, but at the same time, maybe not. The Bears won 11 games last year, but they were struggling on defense outside of the turnovers. A slightly improved, more consistent defense could be on the table given the amount of personnel change, but now that there's an entire year out on Ben Johnson's offense, a slight regression on that side of the ball could be likely.

Minnesota Vikings: 6-11

I wanted to predict the Minnesota Vikings to win more games than this, but it wasn't in the cards. The performance of the defense is up in the air, as that unit got a bit of a makeover in the offseason, and while I do love the Murray-Minnesota pairing, his skillset doesn't exactly translate into a Kevin O'Connell offense.