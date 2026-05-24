2026 NFL Season: Full season predictions with records, playoffs, and Super Bowl

NFC South
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 10-7
Tampa could get back on track in 2026. The Buccaneers did take ownership of the NFC South for a while, dating back to the Tom Brady days, but this team does have a rather low ceiling in the post-Brady era. That's still largely been good enough for 9, 10 wins and a division title.
And while I am higher on the New Orleans Saints than most, Tampa having the 'been there, done that' experience under their belt, this team is a safer bet for the NFC South title in the 2026 season.
New Orleans Saints: 9-8
The Saints are going to shock some people in 2026. Having gone 4-1 to end the 2025 season, New Orleans has a young-ish quarterback in Tyler Shough who really surprised a ton of people, and suddenly, the additions on offense in Jordyn Tyson, Travis Etienne, and David Edwards give the Saints a rather complete unit.
The defense was also sneaky good in 2025 and could take a step forward in 2026. While this team is still a year away, expect a sizeable jump this coming season.
Carolina Panthers: 6-11
I am not sold on the Carolina Panthers. Bryce Young is an extremely limited quarterback who 'helped' this team to an 8-9 record and an NFC South title in 2025. I struggle to see how the Panthers
Atlanta Falcons: 5-12
The Atlanta Falcons quarterback room is the main issue here. While there is a path for Tua Tagovailoa to win the job and look competent, there's just so much unknown with him and Michael Penix Jr, that it's hard to predict a winning season. There's also a new head coach in Kevin Stefanski, so there's always a chance that things just take some time to get going, and 2026 is more of an 'assess where we are' type of season.
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